Brother's Broadleaf – Dawson's Dudz

5 count From $ 8.99

20 Count From $ 31.00

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For far too long, light leaves have been viewed as bad. Dawson’s Dudz will change your mind. They are just like the Pearls, except they’re rolled with the lighter part of the tobacco leaf. Dudz allow you to experience the most flavor from your smoke. Roll your best flower with the Dudz to truly appreciate the flavor.