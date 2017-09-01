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Vape Gang XL – Virginia Tobacco
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Experience the rich, smooth flavor of Virginia Tobacco with Vape Gang XL's disposable vape. Designed for convenience and satisfaction, this device offers a robust tobacco taste in a compact, easy-to-use format.
- Puffs: 600 - Nicotine strength: 5% - Battery: 450mAh - Rechargeable: No - E-liquid capacity: 2 ml