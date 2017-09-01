Vape Gang XL – Virginia Tobacco

2 ml From $ 10.99

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Experience the rich, smooth flavor of Virginia Tobacco with Vape Gang XL's disposable vape. Designed for convenience and satisfaction, this device offers a robust tobacco taste in a compact, easy-to-use format.



- Puffs: 600

- Nicotine strength: 5%

- Battery: 450mAh

- Rechargeable: No

- E-liquid capacity: 2 ml