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Lava Plus Clear 7 ml

Lava Plus – Clear

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Experience the simplicity and convenience of the Lava Plus Clear disposable vape. Designed for ease of use, it offers a smooth, satisfying vape with a sleek, transparent design. Perfect for on-the-go vaping without the hassle of refilling or recharging.

- Puffs: 2600
- Nicotine strength: 5%
- Battery: 1100mAh
- Rechargeable: No
- E-liquid capacity: 7 ml

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