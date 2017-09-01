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Lava Plus – Clear
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Experience the simplicity and convenience of the Lava Plus Clear disposable vape. Designed for ease of use, it offers a smooth, satisfying vape with a sleek, transparent design. Perfect for on-the-go vaping without the hassle of refilling or recharging.
- Puffs: 2600 - Nicotine strength: 5% - Battery: 1100mAh - Rechargeable: No - E-liquid capacity: 7 ml