HQD Cuvie – Nuts Tobacco

1.25 ml From $ 8.50

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HQD Cuvie Nuts Tobacco disposable vape offers a rich, robust tobacco flavor with a hint of nuttiness, perfect for those who appreciate a classic taste. Compact and user-friendly, it's ideal for on-the-go vaping.



- Puffs: 300

- Nicotine strength: 5%

- Battery: 280mAh

- Rechargeable: No

- E-liquid capacity: 1.25 ml