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HQD Cuvie – Nuts Tobacco
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HQD Cuvie Nuts Tobacco disposable vape offers a rich, robust tobacco flavor with a hint of nuttiness, perfect for those who appreciate a classic taste. Compact and user-friendly, it's ideal for on-the-go vaping.
- Puffs: 300 - Nicotine strength: 5% - Battery: 280mAh - Rechargeable: No - E-liquid capacity: 1.25 ml