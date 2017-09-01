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HQD Cuvie Nuts Tobacco 1.25 ml

HQD Cuvie – Nuts Tobacco

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HQD Cuvie Nuts Tobacco disposable vape offers a rich, robust tobacco flavor with a hint of nuttiness, perfect for those who appreciate a classic taste. Compact and user-friendly, it's ideal for on-the-go vaping.

- Puffs: 300
- Nicotine strength: 5%
- Battery: 280mAh
- Rechargeable: No
- E-liquid capacity: 1.25 ml

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