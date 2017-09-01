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GEEK BAR Tobacco 2 ml

GEEK BAR – Tobacco

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Discover the robust, classic flavor of the Geek Bar Tobacco vape, featuring a potent earthy profile. Ideal for those who appreciate a traditional tobacco taste, this device offers a satisfying experience with a strong nicotine hit.

- Puffs: 575
- Nicotine strength: 5%
- Battery: 500mAh
- Rechargeable: No
- E-liquid capacity: 2 ml

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