GEEK BAR – Tobacco

2 ml From $ 32.49

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Discover the robust, classic flavor of the Geek Bar Tobacco vape, featuring a potent earthy profile. Ideal for those who appreciate a traditional tobacco taste, this device offers a satisfying experience with a strong nicotine hit.



- Puffs: 575

- Nicotine strength: 5%

- Battery: 500mAh

- Rechargeable: No

- E-liquid capacity: 2 ml