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GEEK BAR – Tobacco
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Discover the robust, classic flavor of the Geek Bar Tobacco vape, featuring a potent earthy profile. Ideal for those who appreciate a traditional tobacco taste, this device offers a satisfying experience with a strong nicotine hit.
- Puffs: 575 - Nicotine strength: 5% - Battery: 500mAh - Rechargeable: No - E-liquid capacity: 2 ml