GEEK BAR Meloso Mini – Tobacco

5 ml

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Dive into the classic, full-bodied taste of traditional tobacco with the GEEK BAR Meloso Mini. This compact vape offers a robust flavor experience, designed for longevity with a high puff count and efficient battery life.



- Puffs: 9000

- Nicotine strength: 2%

- Battery: 550mAh

- Rechargeable: No

- E-liquid capacity: 5 ml