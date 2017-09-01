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GEEK BAR Meloso Mini – Tobacco
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Dive into the classic, full-bodied taste of traditional tobacco with the GEEK BAR Meloso Mini. This compact vape offers a robust flavor experience, designed for longevity with a high puff count and efficient battery life.
- Puffs: 9000 - Nicotine strength: 2% - Battery: 550mAh - Rechargeable: No - E-liquid capacity: 5 ml