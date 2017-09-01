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GEEK BAR Meloso Mini Tobacco 5 ml

GEEK BAR Meloso Mini – Tobacco

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Dive into the classic, full-bodied taste of traditional tobacco with the GEEK BAR Meloso Mini. This compact vape offers a robust flavor experience, designed for longevity with a high puff count and efficient battery life.

- Puffs: 9000
- Nicotine strength: 2%
- Battery: 550mAh
- Rechargeable: No
- E-liquid capacity: 5 ml

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