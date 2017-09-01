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GEEK BAR B5000 – Clear
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Discover the sleek design and powerful performance of the Geek Bar B5000. This model stands out with its crystal-clear casing and a generous 14 ml e-liquid capacity, perfect for extended vaping sessions without frequent refills.
- Puffs: 5000 - Nicotine strength: Varies by flavor - Battery: Integrated high-capacity - Rechargeable: No - E-liquid capacity: 14 ml