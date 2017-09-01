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EB Create BC5000 Nut Tobacco 9.5 ml

EB Create BC5000 – Nut Tobacco

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Elf Bar's EB Create BC5000 in Nut Tobacco flavor offers a rich and robust taste for discerning vapers. This disposable vape combines convenience with a satisfying nicotine hit, ideal for on-the-go use.

- Puffs: 5000
- Nicotine strength: 5%
- Battery: 650mAh
- Rechargeable: Yes, with a USB-C cable
- E-liquid capacity: 9.5ml

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