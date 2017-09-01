EB Create BC5000 – Nut Tobacco

9.5 ml From $ 13.99

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Elf Bar's EB Create BC5000 in Nut Tobacco flavor offers a rich and robust taste for discerning vapers. This disposable vape combines convenience with a satisfying nicotine hit, ideal for on-the-go use.



- Puffs: 5000

- Nicotine strength: 5%

- Battery: 650mAh

- Rechargeable: Yes, with a USB-C cable

- E-liquid capacity: 9.5ml