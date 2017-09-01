Track 7 Brewing – Blood Transfusion Blood Orange IPA

While most beers emulate citrus flavors with a careful blend of hops, they’ve literally added fruit to the mix by taking their IPA and adding pureed blood orange to give the IPA an extra punch. The pomegranate and raspberry qualities that blood oranges are known for marry exceptionally well with the new school American hop profile of IPAs, producing one of the most interesting and just plain fun beers we’ve ever tried.