Thorn Street Brewery Relay IPA – American IPA India Pale Ale

6 Cans From $ 12.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

A focus on flavor and aroma instead of intense bitterness, this IPA has flavors of pine, passion fruit, tangerine, mango, and pineapple. Brewed with Columbus, Simcoe, Citra, Centennial, and Amarillo.