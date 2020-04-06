Pizza Port – KOOK: Double India Pale Ale
American DIPA. Aromas of citrus, mango, and grapefruit. Tropical fruit sweetness finished with a dry bitter note. 8.5% ABV
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.50
2 Reviews
- 3 years ago
Smooth IPAAnother great beer from Pizza Port. Good smooth IPAJustin B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Delicious value!Pizza Port makes some great beers and this is a solid brew at a decent value.Jim A. - Verified buyer