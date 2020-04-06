Pizza Port – KOOK: Double India Pale Ale

Deliver ASAP to
American DIPA. Aromas of citrus, mango, and grapefruit. Tropical fruit sweetness finished with a dry bitter note. 8.5% ABV

  • 3 years ago

    Smooth IPA

    Another great beer from Pizza Port. Good smooth IPA
    Justin B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Delicious value!

    Pizza Port makes some great beers and this is a solid brew at a decent value.
    Jim A. - Verified buyer