New Belgium Brewing Voodoo Ranger – Imperial IPA
Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA is a rare blend of choice hops that creates an explosion of fresh-cut pine and citrus flavors for a complex, rich and delicious flavor.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.75
8 Reviews
Great beerJust love itEric H. - Verified buyer
GreatHas an Unique taste love ipaEric H. - Verified buyer
Great beerBest beer for the price. I always say you get what you pay for.Eric H. - Verified buyer
The smoothest IPA I ever hadIt’s so incredible I can’t explain it but what I can do is recommend it! & Once you’ve tried it you too will be in the private exclusive club of; “The Ones With Exquisite Taste “Catherine . - Verified buyer
Great beer, with floral notes that packs a punch st over 7%Great beer, with floral notes that packs a punch st over 7%DSDana S.