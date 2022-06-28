Deliver ASAP to
New Belgium Brewing Voodoo Ranger

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Beer / IPA

New Belgium Brewing Voodoo Ranger – Imperial IPA

Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA is a rare blend of choice hops that creates an explosion of fresh-cut pine and citrus flavors for a complex, rich and delicious flavor.

  • 1 year ago
    Jenn P. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Eric H. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Eric H. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great beer

    Just love it
    Eric H. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great

    Has an Unique taste love ipa
    Eric H. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great beer

    Best beer for the price. I always say you get what you pay for.
    Eric H. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    The smoothest IPA I ever had

    It’s so incredible I can’t explain it but what I can do is recommend it! & Once you’ve tried it you too will be in the private exclusive club of; “The Ones With Exquisite Taste “
    Catherine . - Verified buyer

  • Great beer, with floral notes that packs a punch st over 7%

    Great beer, with floral notes that packs a punch st over 7%
    DS
    Dana S.