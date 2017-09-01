Modern Times Beer – City of the Sun IPA

6 Cans From $ 16.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

City of the Sun is a ridiculously awesome IPA loaded with sticky, fruity new wave hops redolent of melon, lime, and citrus notes. The flavor is as complex as it is aggressive, featuring a stiff bitterness and a powerfully tropical hop character, backed by a dry, barely-there malt backbone. City of the Sun is named after a 17th Century work of crackpot utopian fiction that describes a sun-worshipping theocracy featuring the common ownership of children, goods, and partners, with a rigid system of (super hot) group mating.