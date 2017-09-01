Modern Times Beer – Orderville IPA

16 oz From $ 4.69

19.2 oz Can From $ 4.79

22 oz From $ 7.43

4 Cans From $ 12.99

4 Cans 16 oz From $ 12.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Orderville is an aggressive, fragrant IPA that blends the fruit-forward character of Mosaic hops with resinous stickiness from a mélange of dank hops. The resulting beer is immensely rad, with an unmistakable bangin’ aroma and a fully saturated hop flavor and finish. The cracker-dry body keeps the focus squarely on the massive, incredibly delicious hop character, inviting your taste buds to join a drum circle of flavor in a magical forest of hops.