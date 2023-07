Laurelwood Workhorse IPA – American IPA India Pale Ale

6 Bottles From $ 14.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

The Laurelwood Workhorse IPA is a true West Coast IPA, featuring over the top flavor and aroma. Three separate dry hop additions in the fermentation make this a very hoppy beer indeed. 7.5 ALC 80 IBU.