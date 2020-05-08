Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Kern River Brewing

More By Kern River Brewing

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Beer / IPA

Kern River Brewing – Chuuurch! West Coast IPA

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Originally made exclusively for our buddies at Churchill’s Pub in San Diego but now available year-round by popular demand! Chuuurch! is a saying we use out on the river for something truly sublime. For example, “Kayaking over that waterfall was Chuuurch!”. This wonderfully balanced IPA with Mosaic, Citra and Amarillo hops probably won’t absolve you of all your sins (or even any of them) but we still hope you enjoy it. Remember, Chuuurch! is where you find it; find yours today! 7.6% ABV.

More By Kern River Brewing

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    Killer IPA

    One of my favorite breweries!
    Samuel . - Verified buyer