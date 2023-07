Kern River – Winter Double IPA

A Double IPA brewed with Falconer’s Flight, Citra, and Simcoe hops. Pours hazy orange with a medium, frothy white head. Aroma is heavy citrus and pine hops with cracker malt. Flavor is moderate citrus and pine hops and bitterness with cracker malt and a dry finish. Medium body and carbonation.