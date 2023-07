Hop Valley Brewing – Citrus Mistress IPA

22 oz Bottle From $ 9.29

6 Bottles 12 oz From $ 10.99

6 cans 12 oz From $ 10.99

6 Cans 16 oz From $ 15.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

This IPA features 4 different hops that create a bouquet of citrus and tropical fruits complimented with the addition of grapefruit peel with enough Munich malt to produce a classic burnt orange color