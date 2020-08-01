Deliver ASAP to
Golden Road Brewing

Golden Road Brewing – Wolf Pup Session IPA

Hoppy and refreshing, Wolf Pup is our riff on a session IPA. Highly drinkable with a wildly aromatic tropical character, it’s the perfect companion to keep on sippin’ for those long, sunny days.

  • 2 years ago

    Delicious, crisp, light IPA

    Great for sitting around the house on a hot summer day.
    Jordan P. - Verified buyer