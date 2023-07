Figueroa Mountain Brewing – Hoppy Poppy IPA

This brew is dry, citrusy and floral. Bright aromas of grapefruit, orange oil, lemon zest and pine needles abound. The flavor is mellow and smooth with a very moderate lingering bitterness.