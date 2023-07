Claremont Craft Ales Grapefruit Double IPA 4pkc – American IPA India Pale Ale

This Double IPA is brewed with Simcoe and Summit hops with grapefruit. Aromas of grapefruit rind blend with the body and flavor of a West Coast IPA, with a bitter and dry finish.