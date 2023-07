Westoek X Triple Ale – Belgian Tripel

Westoek X is a 6% abv, 4 grain blonde "dry triple" married to a soft English bitter. The taste is complex and has a dry-malty charater with a fine taste of bread, cererals and smooth bitter hops.