Straffe Hendrik Bruges Tripel – Belgian Tripel

Full-bodied taste with rich hints of malt, caramel and hops. The beer is brewed with a subtle blend of 6 malts and is hopped extensively with the best quality Saaz and Styrian Golding Hops.