North Coast Brewing – Brother Thelonious Ale

750 ml From $ 8.35

4 Bottles From $ 11.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Jazz icon Thelonious Monk is the inspiration for North Coast Brewing's new Belgian-Style abbey ale. Like a Belgian "Dark Strong Ale", the beer is rich and robust with an ABV of 9%.