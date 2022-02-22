New Belgium Brewing Belgian Collection – Trippel

2021 GABF Gold Winner! Our Trippel has always been a big, beautiful Belgian-style ale. This golden beer opens with a bold blast of spicy Noble hops, courtesy of Saaz and Hallertau Mittlefruh, and gives way to the fruity aromas offered by our traditional Belgian yeast. Brewed with Pilsner and Munich malts, Trippel is classically smooth and complex, and sings with a high-note of sweet citrus before a pleasantly dry finish delivers a warm, strong boozy bite. Give Trippel a sip to get you smiling.