Bonfire Brewing – The Outcast Dead

22 oz From $ 24.09 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Aged for 3 months in whiskey barrels. Brewed in the style of a "West Coast" Imperial Red Ale red ale. Upon first sip, this beer showcases a delicious malt bill worthy of any red ale. A face melting 120 IBU's quickly follows, however this extreme bitterness only compliments the bold and unique flavor packed into this outcast of an ale.