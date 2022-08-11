Shock Top – Belgian White Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Memorably aromatic and a smooth, complex taste. Unfiltered and naturally cloudy creating a traditional wheat beer with attitude.
More By Shock Top
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
6 Reviews
- 10 months agoKate K. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoChris P. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoKate K. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoKate K. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoKate K. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
GreatGreatKate K. - Verified buyer