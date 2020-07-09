Deliver ASAP to
Golden Road Brewing – Melon Cart Wheat Ale

Tastes like freshly cut Melons and the California sun right in your hand. This light, crisp Wheat Ale is bursting with Watermelon, Honeydew, and Cantaloupe flavors, finishing bright and refreshing.

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 2 years ago

    Good

    Loved it
    Cbass R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Refreshing and flavorful

    I like the flavor and how it really tasted like watermelon. It was very enjoyable.
    Lindsay J. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Omg yes

    Amazing
    Tal F. - Verified buyer