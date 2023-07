Funky Buddha Brewery – Floridian Wheat Beer

Funky Buddha Floridian Hefeweizen Craft Beer is an unfiltered German-style wheat beer with a slightly bitter flavor and aromas of bananas, citrus and cloves.