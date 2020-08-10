Deliver ASAP to
21st Amendment Brewery

21st Amendment Brewery – Hell or High Watermelon Wheat Beer

90 PT BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Super burst of watermelon in the finish, which is very clean and dry. 4.9% ABV

Ratings & Reviews

  • 2 years ago

    Fave light watermelon beer

    thumbs up
    Laura L. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Good summer drinking beer!

    Light with slight watermelon flavor at the finish. Not sweet.
    Rita E. - Verified buyer