21st Amendment Brewery – Hell or High Watermelon Wheat Beer
90 PT BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Super burst of watermelon in the finish, which is very clean and dry. 4.9% ABV
- 2 years ago
Fave light watermelon beerthumbs upLaura L. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Good summer drinking beer!Light with slight watermelon flavor at the finish. Not sweet.Rita E. - Verified buyer