More Moments To Savor. More Often.

Tobacco Delivery in Portland.

Get same-day delivery on cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches, cigars, and more in Portland.

Start Your Order
Explore Neighborhoods

Place your order and get the party started in Portland.

Portland is weird in the absolute best way—hence, the unofficial motto, “Keep Portland weird.” With its gorgeous setting along the Columbia River, iconic music scene, vibrant and diverse dining, and innovative cocktail culture, there’s never a shortage of things to do in the City of Roses. And there’s no better way to make sure you can take in as much as possible than by ensuring you can get alcohol delivery whenever you need it, wherever you need it. By partnering with local vendors and liquors stores, the Saucey app delivers beer, wine, spirits and cocktails to your house ASAP. More time relaxing, more time to keep things weird.
Harmony
Milwaukie Heights
Park Place
West Linn
Robinwood
Glen Echo
Jennings Lodge
Oak Grove
Pearl District
Sunnyside
Parkrose
Hosford-Abernathy
Old Town
Hillside
Bolton
Mount Pleasant
Rosemont
Sunset
Wilamette
Canemah
Concord
Clackamas
Mount Scott-Arleta
Oregon City
Roseway
East Columbia
Homestead
Woodl
Overlook
Gladstone
Arlington Heights
Sunderland
Sylvan-Highlands
Swan Island
Grant Park
South Tabor
Mount Tabor
Montavilla
King
Cully
Vernon
Mill Park
Richmond
Sabin
South Portland
Portland
Reed
How It Works

Tobacco Delivery in Portland.

Enter Your Delivery Address

Avoiding the smoke shop starts with pairing you to the menu for your neighborhood.

Select Your Favorite Products

Choose from a wide variety of tobacco products like cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine pouches, all delivered to your doorstep in minutes.

Relax While Your Order Is Delivered

ASAP or scheduled delivery & no order minimums. Ever.
Start Your Order
Explore Products

Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Portland?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Portland between the hours of 9a-8:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is tobacco delivery legal in Portland?
Yes, it is legal to get beer and wine delivered in Oregon. Saucey also delivers mixers, soft drinks, and a variety of snacks to any address in the city of Portland. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Unfortunately, Oregon does not allow for tobacco delivery yet.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Portland?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

Explore Saucey

Where We Deliver

View More Cities

What We Deliver

Explore All Products

Get Started Today

Create Your Account
Start Your Order
Download The App
Make your order directly from the Saucey App. Download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
View Delivery Locations
Explore All Products
Get Customer Support
Privacy PolicyTerms of Service
© Copyright 2023 | Website by BLNKS