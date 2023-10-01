More Moments To Savor. More Often.

Tobacco Delivery in Orlando.

Get same-day delivery on cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches, cigars, and more in Orlando.

Start Your Order
Explore Neighborhoods

Place your order and get the party started in Orlando.

Palm trees and that warm breeze—it’s no mystery why Orlando is known as The City Beautiful. With its vibrant seafood scene and inventive beer and cocktail culture, you don't want to miss out on trying Orlando's signature drink, the Citrus Squeeze. And what better way to enjoy the gorgeous Florida weather than with alcohol delivery in under an hour, right to your home or hotel, from local breweries and vendors? Whether you need beer, wine, spirits, or mixers Saucey is the best delivery app. It’s fast, easy, and convenient, meaning you’ll have more time for exploring the city, racing around Disney World and Universal Studios, and generally soaking up the good times in the Sunshine State.
Pine Hills
Baldwin Park
Tangelo Park
Orlovista
Azalea Park
Sky Lake
Millenia
Oak Ridge
Millenia
Vista East
Belle Isle
Metro West
Pine Castle
Edgewood
Southwest Orlando
Holden Heights
Conway
Dixie Belle
Goldenrod
Winter Park
Aloma
Fairview Shores
How It Works

Tobacco Delivery in Orlando.

Enter Your Delivery Address

Avoiding the smoke shop starts with pairing you to the menu for your neighborhood.

Select Your Favorite Products

Choose from a wide variety of tobacco products like cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine pouches, all delivered to your doorstep in minutes.

Relax While Your Order Is Delivered

ASAP or scheduled delivery & no order minimums. Ever.
Start Your Order
Explore Products

Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Orlando?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Orlando between the hours of 9a-2a, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is tobacco delivery legal in Orlando?
Yes, alcohol delivery is legal in Orlando and throughout the state of Florida. Saucey offers fast delivery on beer, wine, liquor, and more. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Yes, you can get tobacco products delivered in Florida. Saucey offers a variety of both cigarettes and vapes for delivery.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Orlando?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

Explore Saucey

Where We Deliver

View More Cities

What We Deliver

Explore All Products

Get Started Today

Create Your Account
Start Your Order
Download The App
Make your order directly from the Saucey App. Download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
View Delivery Locations
Explore All Products
Get Customer Support
Privacy PolicyTerms of Service
© Copyright 2023 | Website by BLNKS