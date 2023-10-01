More Moments To Savor. More Often.

Tobacco Delivery in Jacksonville.

Get same-day delivery on cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches, cigars, and more in Jacksonville.

Start Your Order
Explore Neighborhoods

Place your order and get the party started in Jacksonville.

As its nickname suggests, there’s never a dull moment in the Bold City. A rich and diverse food and drink scene boasts lowcountry cuisine you won’t find anywhere else. And all that delectable seafood deserves to be paired with something equally delicious to drink, which is where Saucey comes in: Using the best alcohol delivery app in Florida means you can get beer, wine, spirits, cocktails, mixers, snacks, and more delivered straight to your front door ASAP. Whether you’re kicking back with the crew or getting ready for kickoff at the Jaguars game, Saucey is the ultimate service for getting drinks delivered quickly & conveniently, straight to your home, office, or hotel room.
St. Johns
Sawgrass
Vilano Beach
Fruit Cove
Butler Beach
Paxon
Windy Hill
Southbank
Orange Park
Deercreek
Springfield
Anastasia Island
Southwest Jacksonville
Arlington
Neptune Beach
Duval County
Jacksonville Heights
Mandarin
Oceanway
St. Augustine
Argyle Forest
Golden Glades
Baymeadows
Southside
Lakeside
Flemming Island
Ponte Vedra Beach
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Urban Core
Imeson Park
San Marco
Five Points
The Woods
Atlantic Beach
Jacksonville Beach
How It Works

Tobacco Delivery in Jacksonville.

Enter Your Delivery Address

Avoiding the smoke shop starts with pairing you to the menu for your neighborhood.

Select Your Favorite Products

Choose from a wide variety of tobacco products like cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine pouches, all delivered to your doorstep in minutes.

Relax While Your Order Is Delivered

ASAP or scheduled delivery & no order minimums. Ever.
Start Your Order
Explore Products

Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Jacksonville?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Jacksonville between the hours of 9a-1:30a, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is tobacco delivery legal in Jacksonville?
Yes, alcohol delivery is legal in Jacksonville and throughout the state of Florida. Saucey offers fast delivery on beer, wine, liquor, and more. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Yes, you can get tobacco products delivered in Florida. Saucey offers a variety of both cigarettes and vapes for delivery.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Jacksonville?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

Explore Saucey

Where We Deliver

View More Cities

What We Deliver

Explore All Products

Get Started Today

Create Your Account
Start Your Order
Download The App
Make your order directly from the Saucey App. Download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
View Delivery Locations
Explore All Products
Get Customer Support
Privacy PolicyTerms of Service
© Copyright 2023 | Website by BLNKS