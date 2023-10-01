More Moments To Savor. More Often.

Tobacco Delivery in Fresno.

Get same-day delivery on cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches, cigars, and more in Fresno.

Start Your Order
Explore Neighborhoods

Place your order and get the party started in Fresno.

Good times abound in California’s agricultural hub (which happens to be the raisin capital of the world, nbd). Whether you're supporting the Bulldogs at Bulldog Stadium or cheering for the Fresno Grizzlies at Chukchansi Park, no tailgating or viewing party is complete without fast and easy alcohol delivery from the Saucey app. With just a few taps on your phone or on the web, your favorite beer, wine, spirits, and snacks will be delivered from local shops and vendors right to your doorstep ASAP. No matter your plans in Fresno, let Saucey elevate your enjoyment by bringing the drinks you love straight to you. Saucey is the ultimate alcohol delivery app that helps you make the most of your time in the heart of California.
Tower District
Calwa
Las Palmas
Sierra Sky
Sierra Sky Park
Muscatel
Tarpey
Clovis
Highway City
How It Works

Tobacco Delivery in Fresno.

Enter Your Delivery Address

Avoiding the smoke shop starts with pairing you to the menu for your neighborhood.

Select Your Favorite Products

Choose from a wide variety of tobacco products like cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine pouches, all delivered to your doorstep in minutes.

Relax While Your Order Is Delivered

ASAP or scheduled delivery & no order minimums. Ever.
Start Your Order
Explore Products

Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Fresno?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Fresno between the hours of 9a-1:30a, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is tobacco delivery legal in Fresno?
Yes, alcohol delivery is legal in Fresno and throughout the state of California. Saucey offers fast delivery on beer, wine, liquor, and more. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Yes, you can get tobacco products delivered in California. Saucey offers a variety of both cigarettes and vapes for delivery.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Fresno?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

Explore Saucey

Where We Deliver

View More Cities

What We Deliver

Explore All Products

Get Started Today

Create Your Account
Start Your Order
Download The App
Make your order directly from the Saucey App. Download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
View Delivery Locations
Explore All Products
Get Customer Support
Privacy PolicyTerms of Service
© Copyright 2023 | Website by BLNKS