Tobacco Delivery in Fort Worth.

Saddle up. From its historic landmarks to its lively community events, Fort Worth—sometimes affectionately referred to as “Cowtown”—is a city with unique charms in the Lone Star State. Just a short drive from Dallas, Fort Worth boasts its own distinctive Texan character. And when you need drinks to pair with all your Fort Worth adventures, Saucey is the best alcohol delivery app. Get local beers, wine, spirits, cocktails, mixers, snacks, and more delivered straight to your front door or hotel room in under an hour. It's quick, convenient, and just what you need to enjoy Fort Worth to the max. With Saucey, your favorite drinks are delivered straight to your home. Speaking of which, who's up for a Texas Mule or perhaps a Fort Worth Fizz?
Stockyards
Deer Cove
Saginaw
La Frontera
Mansfield
Monticello
Lake Crest Estates
Webb
Ambercrest
Haltom City
Fort Worth
Hunter Pointe
Kings Hill
Blue Mound
Berkeley Square
Southland Acres
Southwind
Kennedale
Harris Crossing
Watsonville
Lake Point Meadows
Enchanted Creek
Melody Hills
Artist's Glen
Colleyville
Polo Crossing
North Richmond Hills
Watauga
Richland Hills
Bedford
Hurst
Southlake
Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Fort Worth?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Fort Worth between the hours of 10a-8:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is tobacco delivery legal in Fort Worth?
Yes, tobacco delivery is legal in Fort Worth and throughout the state of Texas. Saucey offers fast delivery on beer, wine, liquor, and more. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Yes, you can get tobacco products delivered in Texas. Saucey offers a variety of both cigarettes and vapes for delivery.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Fort Worth?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

