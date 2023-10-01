Tobacco Delivery in Connecticut.

More Moments To Savor. More Often.

Maybe it’s a little cliché at this point, but it’s true: You’re not really living until you’ve seen the foliage in Connecticut in the fall. Stunning seasonal beauty aside, this is a state with a deep appreciation for its history and its sports, whether you're supporting the UConn Huskies or cheering for the Hartford Whalers. Known as The Land of Steady Habits, we’ve got one more good one to add to that list: easy and fast alcohol delivery. With just a few taps on your phone, your favorite beer, wine, spirits, and snacks will be swiftly delivered from your beloved local shops and vendors right to your doorstep, all within an hour. When you’re hankering for the favorite cocktail of Connecticut locals, a Moscow Mule, let Saucey bring the good stuff straight to you.
Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Connecticut?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Connecticut between the hours of 9a-9:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is tobacco delivery legal in Connecticut?
Yes, nicotine product delivery is legal throughout the state of Connecticut. Saucey offers fast delivery on beer, wine, liquor, and more. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Unfortunately, Connecticut does not allow for tobacco delivery yet.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Connecticut?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

