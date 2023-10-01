More Moments To Savor. More Often.

A little-known fact about Albany, New York: It’s the state capital. (Just kidding. We know 100% of people absolutely, definitely know New York City isn’t the capital). This charming city deserves all that recognition and then some, with its rich history and diverse culinary scene, not to mention some killer apple cider donuts and their beloved Albany Bramble, a locally beloved cocktail crafted with the finest regional berries and spirits. When it comes to getting truly comfortable and cozy in this quaint upstate city, Saucey is the alcohol delivery app that makes it a breeze. Get local beer, wines, spirits, and snacks delivered at home or at the office in under an hour with a few quick taps on the app.
Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Albany?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Albany between the hours of 9a-8:00p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is tobacco delivery legal in Albany?
Yes, the delivery of nicotine vapes is legal throughout New York. Unfortunately, cigarettes and other tobacco product delivery is not allowed.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Unfortunately, New York does not allow for tobacco delivery yet.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Albany?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

