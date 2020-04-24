3 years ago

I have always been a fan of malt whiskey and appreciate how balanced and complex Westward is. Be still my heart, this is my favorite whiskey!

I was introduced to Westward Whiskey when I visited the distillery in Portland, OR. I was first impressed with the knowledgeable and passionate staff; then I was floored by how incredible their whiskey is. Westward is BOLD, with just the right amount of S