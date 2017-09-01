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The Barreled Boulevardier Straight Bourbon Whiskey 750ml Bottle

The Barreled Boulevardier – Straight Bourbon Whiskey

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To create the The Barreled Boulevardier, High West mixed Bourbon with Vya sweet vermouth and Gran Classico, a bitter amaro from Switzerland. We marry the mixture in American oak Bourbon barrels where it rests until it reaches perfection. A complex and strong cocktail with a taste bud inspiring interplay between sweet and bitter. Very satisfying .

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