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Jack Daniel's – Winter Jack Tennessee Cider
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Old No. 7. Distilled in Tennessee and known for it's smooth, sweet flavor, Jack Daniel's is the official liquor of the American South, and featured prominently on the Tennessee State flag (don't bother Googling it, it's totally true). Every bottle is aged for seven years, and it's unique sugar maple charcoal distillation process gives it that unforgettably mellow flavor. Pairs well with grilled steaks, fireworks, and freedom.