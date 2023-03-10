Jack Daniel's – Tennessee Honey
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Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey has the bold character of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey and rich honey, with a nutty finish. Please enjoy it on the rocks or in a variety of cocktails
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.87
15 Reviews
- 8 months agoS. K. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoFrankie . - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Smooth honeyThis and sprite is the way to goDaniel K. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
SXGabriel M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Awesome service!AwesomeClydie . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SmoothSmooth Taste , honey is bomb .Frankie . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatOne of my favsTelisha . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smooth and sweetAdd some lemonade and ice for a perfect and refreshing comboKia W. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smooth sweet sip.It just isBianca . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Loved itAmazingNyla C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Best served plain over ice in Wester Spring climate.It’s PerfectDavid . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SmoothGreat buyKevin F. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Strong and sweetSweet, smooth and strong taste without an overbearing taste on your palate. Great for sipping if you like whiskey but hate the taste of “hard liquor”.Toi P. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Taste goodTaste smooth and not as harsh.Madeline B. - Verified buyer
Great service even got here a day early!!!Great service even got here a day early!!!AOAlicia O.