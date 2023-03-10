Ratings overview

8 months ago S. K. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Frankie . - Verified buyer

2 years ago Smooth honey This and sprite is the way to go Daniel K. - Verified buyer

2 years ago S X Gabriel M. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Awesome service! Awesome Clydie . - Verified buyer

3 years ago Smooth Smooth Taste , honey is bomb . Frankie . - Verified buyer

3 years ago Great One of my favs Telisha . - Verified buyer

3 years ago Smooth and sweet Add some lemonade and ice for a perfect and refreshing combo Kia W. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Smooth sweet sip. It just is Bianca . - Verified buyer

3 years ago Loved it Amazing Nyla C. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Best served plain over ice in Wester Spring climate. It’s Perfect David . - Verified buyer

3 years ago Smooth Great buy Kevin F. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Strong and sweet Sweet, smooth and strong taste without an overbearing taste on your palate. Great for sipping if you like whiskey but hate the taste of “hard liquor”. Toi P. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Taste good Taste smooth and not as harsh. Madeline B. - Verified buyer