George Dickel – 17 Year Reserve Tennessee Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 236.99

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George Dickel 17 Year Old Reserve Tennessee Whisky is back and better than ever. This limited re-release is filling the void it left behind in the hearts and souls of whisky drinkers and collectors alike when its popular initial release sold out. Distilled and charcoal mellowed at Cascade Hollow Distillery, this rare, perfectly aged reserve indulges with a full complex aroma of subtly sweet toffee and dates, hints of peppery spice on the palate, and a rich, charred oak finish. This full-bodied whisky is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks. Includes one 87 proof 750 mL bottle of George Dickel 17 Year Old Reserve Tennessee Whisky. Please drink responsibly.