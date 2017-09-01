George Dickel – 13 Year Bottled in Bond Tennessee Whisky

750ml Bottle From $ 40.99

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Rooted in transparency and authenticity, George Dickel Bottled in Bond Tennessee Whisky - Distilling Season Fall 2008 is reflective of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co.’s commitment to producing quality whisky. This 13-year aged limited release is sourced from barrels laid down during a single distilling season and selected at peak maturity. They must be aged in a federally bonded warehouse under U.S. government supervision for at least four years, bottled and labeled with the identity of the single distillery where they were distilled and where they were bottled. Best served neat or on the rocks. Includes one 100-proof 750 mL bottle of George Dickel Bottled in Bond Tennessee Whisky - Distilling Season Fall 2008. Please drink responsibly.