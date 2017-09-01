George Dickel – Signature Recipe Tennessee Whisky

750ml Bottle From $ 25.99

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George Dickel Signature Recipe Tennessee Whisky brings depth, range and personality with a deep, assertive flavor and remarkably smooth finish. Our 90 proof whisky contains blends of old, brazen whiskies creating a warm flavor of rich, smoky oak and subtle vanilla. It's chilled before undergoing charcoal-mellow filtration creating a truly unique blend. With its complex flavor and finish, our Signature Recipe Tennessee whisky is perfect for sipping on its own or adding a delicious kick to your favorite cocktail. Best enjoyed in a Dickel Highball. Includes one 90 proof 750 mL bottle of George Dickel Signature Recipe Tennessee Whisky. Please drink responsibly.