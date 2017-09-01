George Dickel – 2011 Spring Edition 12 Year Bottled in Bond Tennessee Whisky

750ml Bottle From $ 29.99

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Experience a one-of-a-kind release with George Dickel Bottled in Bond Tennessee Whisky, Distilling Season Spring 2011, Aged 12 Years. Sourced from barrels laid down during a single distilling season, the whisky is selected at peak maturity for a taste that's unique, complex, and bold. Aged and bottled according to The Bottled in Bond Act of 1897, Bottled in Bond whisky is unaltered from its original condition or character. Made with 84% corn, 8% rye, and 8% malted barley, these bold tasting notes consist of pecan, maple syrup, and dried apple. Best enjoyed neat or on the rocks. Includes one 100 proof 750 mL bottle of George Dickel Bottled in Bond Tennessee Whisky, Distilling Season Spring 2011, Aged 12 Years. Please drink responsibly.