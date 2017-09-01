Sonoma Brothers – Bourbon Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 41.99

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Our Bourbon starts with our all natural, GMO-free corn, wheat, and specialty malted barley. We then meticulously select only the finest quality spirit during the distillation process to place in new American oak casks. This complex Bourbon has notes of cherry oak, dried fruits, spicy vanilla and caramel.