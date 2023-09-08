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Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 750ml Bottle

Skrewball – Peanut Butter Whiskey

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On one side, you have good ol’ whiskey - a bold, loud, and strong partner-in-crime who exudes confidence. On the other, we have peanut butter - a rich, smooth, and irresistible spread that’s as dependable as they come for all your late night cravings. Little did you know, these two blend together quite phenomenally.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

11 Reviews
  • 3 months ago
    Tony C. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 3 months ago
    Cynthia W. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Tiffany . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Chelsea O. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Alexandria O. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Get bail money.

    Get bail money.
    Tyler S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Peanut Butter Whiskey? Uh, yeah

    Good
    Coleman R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Dessert and for a fantastic adult milkshake

    Everyone I know who has tried this loves it. Sweet - great on the rocks for dessert.
    Aubrey H. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Because
    Tony C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Awesome taste

    I don’t like whiskey but this is good.
    Victoria G. - Verified buyer
  • 2 days ago

    Unexpected

    An adult taste of a childhood
    Aleksey A. - Verified buyer