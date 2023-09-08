Skrewball – Peanut Butter Whiskey |

50ml Bottle From $ 2.92

100ml Bottle From $ 4.49

200ml Bottle From $ 6.50

10 Bottles 50ml From $ 11.49

375ml Bottle From $ 16.49

750ml Bottle From $ 21.74

1L Bottle From $ 21.74

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On one side, you have good ol’ whiskey - a bold, loud, and strong partner-in-crime who exudes confidence. On the other, we have peanut butter - a rich, smooth, and irresistible spread that’s as dependable as they come for all your late night cravings. Little did you know, these two blend together quite phenomenally.