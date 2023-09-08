Skrewball – Peanut Butter Whiskey
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On one side, you have good ol’ whiskey - a bold, loud, and strong partner-in-crime who exudes confidence. On the other, we have peanut butter - a rich, smooth, and irresistible spread that’s as dependable as they come for all your late night cravings. Little did you know, these two blend together quite phenomenally.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
11 Reviews
- 3 months agoTony C. - Verified buyer""
- 3 months agoCynthia W. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoTiffany . - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoChelsea O. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoAlexandria O. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Get bail money.Get bail money.Tyler S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Peanut Butter Whiskey? Uh, yeahGoodColeman R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Dessert and for a fantastic adult milkshakeEveryone I know who has tried this loves it. Sweet - great on the rocks for dessert.Aubrey H. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatBecauseTony C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Awesome tasteI don’t like whiskey but this is good.Victoria G. - Verified buyer
- 2 days ago
UnexpectedAn adult taste of a childhoodAleksey A. - Verified buyer