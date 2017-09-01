Shenk's Homestead – Kentucky Sour Mash Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 96.49

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Shenk’s Homestead Distillery Sour Mash Whiskey honors the legacy of historic American whiskey figure John Shenk, who in 1753 founded a distillery that was to become known as Michter’s in the 20th Century. It is made in Kentucky according to the traditional Sour Mash process whereby a portion of the previously distilled whiskey mash (referred to as “setback”) is added into the next batch. This full-bodied small batch whiskey is 91.2 proof.