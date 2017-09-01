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Teacher's – Highland Cream Blended Scotch
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William Teacher was a man of self-belief. Over 175 years ago he perfected his famous blend with high smoky peated malt giving it a rich flavor and amber color. The heart of Teacher’s comes from the Ardmore distillery. The sweet smoke rises up to flavor the barley, adding depth and character to the whisky. It is said that William Teacher would not give his name to his blend until he had found perfection. Highland Cream is that whisky.