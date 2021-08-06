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Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch 750ml Bottle

Monkey Shoulder – Blended Malt Scotch

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Product of Scotland. Three scotch combination of Speyside single malts aged in ex-bourbon barrels. 86 Proof

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

5 Reviews
  • 2 years ago

    Really smooth and nice

    It’s a great medium price bottle
    Aaditya M. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Nice and smooth

    Smooth and rich taste
    Aaditya M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great value good

    Smooth
    Esteban G. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Sweet
    Anuraag B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Tasty af 10/10

    Tastes like if Hennessy had a grandpa that has a really sophisticated personality. 10/10 perfect whiskey for people wanting to explore different types.
    Jacobo B. - Verified buyer