Monkey Shoulder – Blended Malt Scotch
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Product of Scotland. Three scotch combination of Speyside single malts aged in ex-bourbon barrels. 86 Proof
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
5 Reviews
- 2 years ago
Really smooth and niceIt’s a great medium price bottleAaditya M. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Nice and smoothSmooth and rich tasteAaditya M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great value goodSmoothEsteban G. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatSweetAnuraag B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Tasty af 10/10Tastes like if Hennessy had a grandpa that has a really sophisticated personality. 10/10 perfect whiskey for people wanting to explore different types.Jacobo B. - Verified buyer